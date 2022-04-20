Red Sox To Celebrate Life And Career Of Jerry Remy Ahead Of Wednesday Night's GameWednesday night will be a special, but emotional, evening at Fenway Park. The Red Sox will honor the late Jerry Remy ahead of their game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Red Sox Bullpen Slams Door To Notch Important Win Over Blue JaysAlex Cora is still figuring out the best way to piece together his bullpen, but Boston relievers once again locked down a much-needed victory on Tuesday night.

Keys For Game 2: Celtics Can't Have A Letdown Game Wednesday NightThe Celtics are flying high after their epic Game 1 victory over the Brooklyn Nets. They need to carry that momentum into Game 2 on Wednesday night.

Full Schedule For Celtics-Nets Playoff SeriesThe Celtics have a tough first-round series against the Brooklyn Nets on the horizon, a series that could very well go the distance. If it does, the Celtics and the Nets will be playing each other into May.

Red Sox Edge Blue Jays 2-1 At Fenway With Just 3 HitsThe Boston Red Sox beat the Toronto Blue Jays 2-1 on Tuesday night despite getting held to only three hits.