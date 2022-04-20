CHARLTON (CBS) — A man who was wanted on warrants in Illinois and Maine has been arrested after leading police on a wild chase on the Mass Pike Wednesday morning. 48-year-old Kevin Oldaker from Poplar Grove, Ill., was allegedly driving a stolen car that was last seen in Biddeford, Maine.
Police say around 7:30 a.m. they found the stolen car at the Charlton Service Plaza on the Mass Pike. At first, Oldaker was in the car sleeping in the back seat. After being asked to come out, he pretended to try to find his keys before he turned on the ignition and drove away on the Pike.READ MORE: Can Vaccinated People Pass COVID To Others? Dr. Mallika Marshall Answers Your Questions
Officers say Oldaker refused to stop for cruisers while driving over crossovers to evade police in Chicopee and Ludlow. He eventually got a flat tire in Stockbridge after police laid out a tire deflation device.READ MORE: These 36 Massachusetts Cities & Towns Are Giving Federal Pandemic Funds To First Responders
After refusing to get out of the car for a short time, he eventually surrendered and was taken into custody around 9 a.m.
A warrant issued last week out of Maine charged Oldaker with violent stalking, while a warrant out of Illinois from February 2014 charged him with home invasion and sex assault.MORE NEWS: National Grid Plans To Go 'Fossil-Free'; Massachusetts Customers Will Get Choice
New charges from Wednesday’s chase will be released at a later time.