BOSTON (CBS) — Marcus Smart is the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year. He is also a man who loves a good robe. On Wednesday, ahead of Game 2 against the Brooklyn Nets, he celebrated both of those things.

Smart looked ready for a heavyweight bout as he entered the TD Garden on Wednesday, sporting a special robe to celebrate his big win on Monday. The green and black robe had a big “DPOY” in gold on the back.

Smart’s slick entrance was caught by the NBC Sports Boston crew, and immediately became an instant hit on Twitter:

Marcus Smart pulled up with the DPOY robe @smart_MS3 🔥 pic.twitter.com/h8lz1KBTJo — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 20, 2022

Smart has a vast collection of robes and is never afraid to show them off, whether it be at practice or during pre-game warmups. So it should be no surprised that he would head into Game 2 in such a fashionable way.

And he has all the reason to celebrate his DPOY win on Monday night. Smart is the anchor of the best defense in the NBA, and is the first guard to win the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year award since Gary Payton in 1996. The eight-year veteran received 37 first-place votes and 257 total points to beat out Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges and three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz.

The Celtics honored Smart and his victory ahead of the game, and the guard received a huge ovation as he held up the award. Gary Payton, who presented him with the award on Monday, was also present.

Welcoming the 2022 DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR to @tdgarden ☘️☘️☘️☘️ pic.twitter.com/I74y2CsUAg — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 20, 2022

Now he gets to try to contain Kyrie Irving and the Nets as the Celtics look to take a 2-0 series lead.