BOSTON (CBS) — Wednesday night will be a special, but emotional, evening at Fenway Park. The Red Sox will honor the late Jerry Remy ahead of their game against the Toronto Blue Jays.
The team will celebrate the life and career of Remy, who spent over 40 years in the Boston organization as a player, coach and broadcaster. Fans attending the game are being asked to be in their seats by 6:30 p.m. for the ceremony.
The Red Sox have worn a black patch with Remy's name and No. 2 on their jerseys this season. All fans attending Wednesday's game will receive a patch when entering the ballpark.
The television broadcast booth at Fenway Park has also been named the Jerry Remy Booth in his honor, and a bouquet of flowers sat with his photo in the booth ahead of last week’s home opener at Fenway.
Remy passed away at the age of 68 last October following a long battle with lung cancer. He played for the Red Sox for seven seasons, from 1978-84, and began his career as a broadcaster on Red Sox games in 1988.
Remy, who also served as the honorary president of Red Sox Nation, was enshrined in the Red Sox Hall of Fame in 2006.