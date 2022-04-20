RANDOLPH (CBS) – A Weymouth hospice nurse is accused of stealing from the very people she was supposed to protect – the elderly – and now police are trying to connect victims with their belongings.
When asked if she wanted to defend herself outside the Randolph Police station, suspect Anne Rose Fleurant quickly replied, “No,” before getting into her car.READ MORE: 'The Good, The Bad And The Truth': Understanding The Impact Of Marijuana
The 36-year-old is accused of posing as a home health aide and stealing credit cards, checkbooks and other valuables from seniors across the South Shore. Randolph Police said Fleurant targeted the vulnerable, some suffering from dementia.
“She knew what to say and she knew what to do because she works in the field,” said Randolph Police Detective Sergeant Jason Fisher. “Once she gained entry into those apartments, she would go in the apartment and take numerous items. Something people should check for is the back of the checkbooks.”READ MORE: Shingles Risk Increased For People Over 50 Who Had COVID, Study Says
Investigators found more than 50 stolen items – ranging from jewelry, keepsakes and handbags – at Fleurant’s home.
“We’re trying to find the rightful owners and pair them up,” said Police Chief Anthony Marag.
They’ve already helped five victims but know that finding others will be difficult since many probably don’t know that they’ve been robbed.
Marag said this is a clear case of greed and a reminder to check on elderly loved ones. “It’s an unfortunate situation for someone in that position to take advantage of the elderly and those who cannot protect themselves.”MORE NEWS: Man Accused Of Peeping Through Children's Window In Dracut Arraigned
If and when police are able to identify more victims, Fleurant could face more criminal charges. The Randolph Police Department filed additional charges on behalf of the Cohasset, Quincy, and Weymouth police departments Wednesday.