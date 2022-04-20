DeVante Parker Wearing No. 11 Patriots Jersey In New Instagram PostThe Patriots have a new No. 1 receiver. It looks like he'll be wearing the same number as their old one.

Game 4 Return For Ben Simmons Reportedly Realistic, With Outside Chance At Game 3The Brooklyn Nets are potentially close to adding another potential superstar to their mix in their first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics.

Deebo Samuel Wants To Be Traded Away From San Francisco 49ersDeebo Samuel was one of the most dynamic, productive offensive players in the entire NFL last season. Now, he wants out of San Francisco.

Report: Some Patriots Receivers Didn't Like Joe Judge's Coaching In 2019When Joe Judge got the Giants' head coaching job, it was a bit of a surprise, considering that Judge only had one year of experience as a specific position coach. Apparently, that one year didn't go too well.

N'Keal Harry Apparently Skipping Start Of Patriots' Voluntary Offseason ProgramThe Patriots' offseason program began on Monday. N'Keal Harry apparently wasn't there.