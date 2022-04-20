BOSTON (CBS) — Deebo Samuel was one of the most dynamic, productive offensive players in the entire NFL last season. Now, he wants out of San Francisco.

The 26-year-old Samuel has officially asked the San Francisco 49ers to trade him, according to NFL Network’s Jeff Darlington.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said that the trade request is not about money, but rather is related to his usage.

Money is not at the root of the issues for Deebo Samuel, otherwise that could be fixed with a big offer. But there are also issues with how he’s used. https://t.co/ZX7dKR2yik — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 20, 2022

“He simply wants to be elsewhere, and there are some questions and frustration from his standpoint about his usage,” Rapoport said Wednesday. “He’s a top receiver, he also takes a lot of hits, he’s used like a running back, put all over the field. And it just does not sound like he is comfortable as of right now with the way that he is being used.”

Samuel ranked third in the NFL in yards from scrimmage last season, behind only Colts running back Jonathan Taylor and Offensive Player of the Year Cooper Kupp. Samuel caught 77 passes for 1,405 yards and six touchdowns, while also rushing 59 times for 365 yards and eight touchdowns. In three playoff games, he caught 10 passes for 154 yards and a touchdown, while also rushing for 137 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries.

Samuel has one year remaining — at just a $3.94 million base salary — in his rookie deal.

Earlier this month, Samuel scrubbed all 49ers images and references from his social media, and his brother left Facebook comments this week indicating that he would no longer be on the 49ers.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter noted that Samuel’s trade request does not necessarily mean that the 49ers will grant the receiver’s wishes. Yet with the draft just a week away, it’ll be a matter that will be resolved one way or the other in swift fashion.