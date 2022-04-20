BOSTON (CBS) — The median cost of a house in the Boston area has hit a record high.
According to data from RE/MAX, homes are now going for a record-setting $675,000. That's up 12.5% from last year.
Nationally, the median sale price of a home in March was a record $360,000.
Home sales in the Boston area are down 14.6% over last year, and active inventory has dropped 33%.
RE/MAX says with interest rates going up, people on the market for a new home are being forced to "expand their search area or save for a larger down payment."