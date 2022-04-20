CBS News BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Boston News, Real Estate

BOSTON (CBS) — The median cost of a house in the Boston area has hit a record high.

According to data from RE/MAX, homes are now going for a record-setting $675,000. That’s up 12.5% from last year.

Nationally, the median sale price of a home in March was a record $360,000.

Home sales in the Boston area are down 14.6% over last year, and active inventory has dropped 33%.

RE/MAX says with interest rates going up, people on the market for a new home are being forced to “expand their search area or save for a larger down payment.”

