Bill Belichick Reportedly 'Working More' This Offseason Than He Has In Recent YearsBill Belichick is 70 years old. Yet the leader of the Patriots has given no indications that he's slowing down. In fact, he may be ramping up.

Bruins Will Remain Shorthanded For Two-Game Road Trip, But Pastrnak, Lindholm And Ullmark Could Return This WeekendDavid Pastrnak, Hampus Lindholm and Linus Ullmark will all remain in Boston as the Bruins hit the road for two games this week.

Marcus Smart Named NBA Defensive Player Of The YearCeltics guard Marcus Smart was named the 2021-22 NBA Defensive Player of the Year on Monday, becoming the first guard to win the award since Gary Payton took home the honors in 1995-96.

How Did Malcolm Butler Get Over Super Bowl Benching? 'By Acting Like A Grown Man'If he's being honest, Malcolm Butler never expected to return to the Patriots.

Red Sox Drop Patriots' Day Matinee, 8-3, To TwinsJorge Polanco and Kyle Garlick hit early two-run homers over the Green Monster to back Dylan Bundy, carrying the Minnesota Twins past the Red Sox 8-3 in Boston’s annual Patriots’ Day game on Monday.