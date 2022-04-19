BOSTON (CBS) — Starting Tuesday, masks are no longer required for Uber trips. The rideshare company is lifting its COVID rules for both drivers and passengers.
"As of April 19, 2022, riders and drivers are not required to wear masks when using Uber," the company said in a statement to WBZ-TV. "The CDC; however, still recommends wearing a mask if you have certain personal risk factors and/or high transmission levels in your area."
Passengers will also be able to sit in the front seat again, but only if their party is too large to fit in the back.
Uber is asking everyone to respect each other's decisions if they still choose to wear a mask.
A federal judge on Monday voided the CDC’s national mask mandate for public transit. The TSA has said it will no longer enforce mask-wearing, but the MBTA said it is still following CDC guidelines.