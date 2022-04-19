BOSTON (CBS) — Starting Tuesday, masks are no longer required for Uber and Lyft trips. The rideshare companies are lifting their COVID rules for both drivers and passengers.
"As of April 19, 2022, riders and drivers are not required to wear masks when using Uber," Uber said in a statement to WBZ-TV. "The CDC; however, still recommends wearing a mask if you have certain personal risk factors and/or high transmission levels in your area."
Passengers will also be able to sit in the front seat again, but only if their party is too large to fit in the back.
Uber is asking everyone to respect each other's decisions if they still choose to wear a mask.
Lyft shared a similar message on Tuesday.
"Masks are now optional while riding or driving with Lyft," a company spokesperson said. "We know that everyone has different comfort levels, and anyone who wants to continue wearing a mask is encouraged to do so. As always, drivers or riders can decline to accept or cancel any ride they don't wish to take."
A federal judge on Monday voided the CDC’s national mask mandate for public transit. The TSA has said it will no longer enforce mask-wearing, but the MBTA said it is still following CDC guidelines.