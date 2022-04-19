BOURNE (CBS) – A ride-share driver is accused of kidnapping a female passenger on Friday. State Police say the driver, 46-year-old My Mhamedi-Alaoui, of Quincy, picked up a 19-year-old passenger and would not stop at her planned destination.
Instead, police say he continued driving on Route 6 despite being asked to stop multiple times. After driving over the Bourne Bridge, the passenger was able to escape when the car slowed for traffic.
She reported the incident in-person at the State Police barracks in Bourne. Troopers located the suspect at a nearby shopping plaza.
Mhamedi-Alaoui was arraigned Tuesday morning in Falmouth District Court on one count of kidnapping. Bail was set at $500 with an order to stay away from the alleged victim.