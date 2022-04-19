Red Sox Place Christian Vazquez, Jonathan Arauz On COVID-ILTwo more Red Sox players landed on the COVID-IL on Tuesday, including catcher Christian Vazquez.

Hurley: Why Mike Vrabel Gets My Vote For The Patriots Hall Of FameWhile there's certainly no bad choice for this year's Patriots Hall of Fame inductee, my vote's going to Mike Vrabel.

Kyrie Irving Fined $50,000 By NBA For Interactions With Celtics FansKyrie Irving said after his Game 1 loss to the Celtics that he's embracing the "dark side" of this ongoing rivalry. Doing so has come at a price.

Vince Wilfork, Mike Vrabel, Logan Mankins Selected As Finalists For Patriots Hall Of Fame; Wes Welker, Bill Parcells Not SelectedThe Patriots announced that Mike Vrabel, Vince Wilfork and Logan Mankins are this year's finalists for induction into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

Keys For Game 2: Celtics Can't Have A Letdown Game Wednesday NightThe Celtics are flying high after their epic Game 1 victory over the Brooklyn Nets. They need to carry that momentum into Game 2 on Wednesday night.