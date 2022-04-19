WOODSTOCK, N.H. (CBS) – While most of New England was getting a soaking dose of rain Tuesday morning, part of the region got a dumping of mid-April snow.
New Hampshire State Police warned drivers about snowy road conditions in Woodstock during the morning commute.
Current driving conditions in Northern #NH. Drive safe!
Rt. 112 in Woodstock at Lost River
— New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) April 19, 2022
Atop Mt. Washington, winds were “cranking” Tuesday morning.
Winds are cranking this morning as this warm front lifts north. Moderate snow and dense fog are causing light icing, but winds gusting around 110 to 120 mph are making it difficult for us to de-ice.
— Mount Washington Observatory (MWO) (@MWObs) April 19, 2022
Snow was falling and winds were gusting between 110-120 MPH at the Mt. Washington Observatory.