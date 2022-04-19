CBS News BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Mount Washington Observatory, New Hampshire News

WOODSTOCK, N.H. (CBS) – While most of New England was getting a soaking dose of rain Tuesday morning, part of the region got a dumping of mid-April snow.

New Hampshire State Police warned drivers about snowy road conditions in Woodstock during the morning commute.

Atop Mt. Washington, winds were “cranking” Tuesday morning.

Snow was falling and winds were gusting between 110-120 MPH at the Mt. Washington Observatory.

