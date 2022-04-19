BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 6,514 new confirmed COVID cases on Tuesday, after no reports over the holiday weekend. The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts increased to 4.2%.
Two deaths were also reported during the same time frame.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,594,160. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 19,061.
There were 148,111 total new tests reported.
There are 328 people currently in the hospital with COVID. There are also 35 patients currently in intensive care.
The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation has warned COVID cases may be significantly underreported across the country due to the use of at-home testing.