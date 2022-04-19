Vince Wilfork, Mike Vrabel, Logan Mankins Selected As Finalists For Patriots Hall Of Fame; Wes Welker, Bill Parcells Not SelectedThe Patriots announced that Mike Vrabel, Vince Wilfork and Logan Mankins are this year's finalists for induction into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

Keys For Game 2: Celtics Can't Have A Letdown Game Wednesday NightThe Celtics are flying high after their epic Game 1 victory over the Brooklyn Nets. They need to carry that momentum into Game 2 on Wednesday night.

Report: Dont'a Hightower 'Still Figuring Out' If He Wants To Play FootballApparently, Dont'a Hightower doesn't even know himself if he'll be playing for the Patriots in 2022.

Bill Belichick Reportedly 'Working More' This Offseason Than He Has In Recent YearsBill Belichick is 70 years old. Yet the leader of the Patriots has given no indications that he's slowing down. In fact, he may be ramping up.

Bruins Will Remain Shorthanded For Two-Game Road Trip, But Pastrnak, Lindholm And Ullmark Could Return This WeekendDavid Pastrnak, Hampus Lindholm and Linus Ullmark will all remain in Boston as the Bruins hit the road for two games this week.