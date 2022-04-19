BOSTON (CBS) — Someone reportedly shined a laser at a plane landing in Boston over the weekend, as similar incidents are on the rise nationwide.
Authorities said it happened at about 11 p.m. Sunday night as the plane was coming in to Logan Airport from the south. The pilot of the Embraer 190 regional jet reported seeing the blue laser while at an altitude of about 4,000 feet.
The FAA says reports of laser strikes are up 41% in the last year and 47 pilots reported injuries, mostly to to their eyes.
Aiming a laser at an aircraft is a federal crime that could carry a fine of up to $11,000 per violation and prison time.