BOSTON (CBS) – Travelers at Logan Airport and MBTA stations have expressed some confusion after a federal judge in Florida struck down the national mask mandate on airplanes and public transit.

The ruling has left the decision up to individual airlines and transit systems.

At a busy Logan Airport Monday morning, TSA and most airlines lifted their mask requirements after the court ruling.

In the decision, the Florida federal judge said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention improperly failed to justify its decision to extend the order on public transportation. The mandate was set to expire Monday but the CDC had extended it until May 3.

The White House said the Justice Department will review possible legal action after the judge’s decision.

Airlines including American, Delta, United, JetBlue and Southwest are no longer requiring masks for passengers or crew.

Delta did warn customers that because of the sudden change, passengers may experience “inconsistent enforcement in the next 24 hours.”

The MBTA put out a statement Monday night about the decision.

“The MBTA is continuing to follow CDC guidelines and will review the court order. We are also reaching out to our federal partners to get further guidance,” the statement read.

Amtrak said in a statement its passengers and employee no longer need to wear masks while on board trains or in stations. They added that anyone needing or choosing to wear a mask is still encouraged to do so.

While Amtrak passengers and employees are no longer required to wear masks while on board trains or in stations, masks are welcome and remain an important preventive measure against COVID-19. Anyone needing or choosing to wear one is encouraged to do so.