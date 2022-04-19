RANDOLPH (CBS) – A former home health aide was arrested for allegedly stealing valuables from senior living facility residents. Police say 36-year-old Anne Rose Fleurant is accused of stealing items including bracelets, designer handbags, checks, money and credit cards.
Officers began investigating in March after a Randolph resident noticed jewelry was missing from their apartment about an hour after Fleurant visited.
According to police, she allegedly stole property from residences where she was supposed to be working, as well as entered residences of victims for whom she did not work. When questioned, police say she’d tell victims their insurance company sent her. Several of the victims that have been identified experience dementia.
According to police, it was happening in at least six towns.
Police said Fleurant was allegedly found to be in possession of personal checks, a large amount of jewelry, designer handbags and items purchased using stolen credit cards.
Police acknowledge that some victims may not yet even be aware of it. They say family members should feel free to contact them to see if any of the jewelry belongs to their loved one.
Fleurant is charged with identity fraud, receiving a stolen credit card and improper use of a credit card. She is also being investigated for other thefts in Cohasset, Weymouth and Quincy.