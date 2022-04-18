WORCESTER (CBS) – A 5-year-old girl and her mother were seriously hurt Monday morning when they were hit by a car in Worcester.
It happened around 9:30 a.m. on Stafford Street.
The girl was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition. The mother suffered broken bones and was hospitalized in serious condition.
Worcester Police said preliminary investigation shows the 44-year-old woman and her daughter were trying to cross the road when they were hit by a black SUV. The driver stopped and is cooperating with police.
It is not yet clear if the pair was using the crosswalk when they were hit.
The driver is not currently facing charges.
The crash is still under investigation.