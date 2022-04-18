BOSTON (CBS) — On Sunday, Tom Brady sent out a cryptic tweet, tagging fellow quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers, Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes. On Monday, we learned what it was all about.
That quartet of QBs will participate in the next edition of "The Match," a televised charity golf competition. Brady's partaken in the event twice before, but this will mark the first all-NFL version of "The Match" to take place.
The Match will take place on June 1 at The Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas, the same place where Brooks Koepka defeated Bryson DeChambeau in a 1-on-1 match in November.
Last summer, Brady teamed up with Phil Mickelson to face off against Rodgers and DeChambeau, with the Rodgers-DeChambeau duo winning in Big Sky, Montana. In May of 2020, during the dark period of sports not long after the start of the pandemic, Mickelson and Brady lost a match against Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning. The original version of The Match took place between Woods and Mickelson in 2018.
In this edition, it’ll be the older duo of Brady (44) and Rodgers (38) against the younger Mahomes (26) and Allen (25). It will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET on June 1, airing live on TNT.