Nell Rojas, Scott Fauble Were Top American Finishers At 2022 Boston MarathonThe 2022 Boston Marathon belonged to the Kenyans, with Evans Chebet and Peres Jepchirchir winning the men's and women's races, respectively. But American runners had a pretty impressive showing on Monday, especially on the women's side.

NASCAR Driver Matt Kenseth Finishes Boston Marathon In Just Over 3 HoursNASCAR driver Matt Kenseth finished his first Boston Marathon Monday in an impressive 3:01:40.

Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen To Compete In 'The Match'On Sunday, Tom Brady sent out a cryptic tweet, tagging fellow quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers, Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes. On Monday, we learned what it was all about.

Patriots Post Pictures Of Mac Jones, Malcolm Butler Returning To WorkTeams around the league are reporting back to work to begin their offseason programs.

Kenya's Peres Jepchirchir Wins 2022 Boston Marathon Women's Race In Thrilling FinishThe 2022 Boston Marathon women's race came down to the wire, and featured a back-and-forth finish between Kenya's Peres Jepchirchi and Ethiopia's Ababel Yeshaneh. Jepchirchir won a thrilling showdown in the final block to claim her first Boston on Monday.