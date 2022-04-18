BOSTON (CBS) — The 2022 Boston Marathon belonged to the Kenyans, with Evans Chebet and Peres Jepchirchir winning the men’s and women’s races, respectively. But American runners had a pretty impressive showing on Monday, especially on the women’s side.

Nell Rojas was the first American woman to finish with a time of 02:25:57, good for 10th place in the women’s field. She set out Monday morning to best her time from last fall — when she finished sixth with a 2:27:12 finish — and did just that by over a minute.

Rojas was one of eight American women to finish in the Top 20 on Monday:

10. Nell Rojas, 2:25:57

12. Stephanie Bruce, 2:28:02

13. Desiree Linden, 2:28:47

14. Dakotah Lindwurm, 2:29:55

15. Bria Wetsch, 2:30:42

16. Elaina Tabb, 2:31:34

17. Maegan Kritchin, 2:31:53

18. Kathy Derks, 2:34:54

Not bad, especially considering Molly Seidel had to drop out between the 25k and 30k marks for health reasons.

Bruce, 38, finished second among American women in what was her final Boston Marathon. She finished just short of her personal best of 2:27:47, which she set in Chicago in 2019.

Linden, the 2018 Boston winner, beat her 2021 time by nearly seven minutes.

Scott Fauble was once again the first American man to cross the finish line, finishing in 02:08:52 for seventh place. Fauble was also the first American to finish in 2019, when he placed seventh with a 2:09:09 finish. He came in 16th last October with a 2:13:47 finish.

Here are the top American finishers on the men’s side:

7. Scott Fauble, 2:08:52

9. Elkanah Kibet, 2:09:07

13. C.J. Albertson, 2:10:23

14. Matthew McDonald, 2:10:35

16. Reed Fischer, 02:10:54

17. Mick Iacofan, 02:11:48

19. Colin Bennie, 2:12:08

Albertson was part of the big pack that led the men’s race for a while, but fell back when Chebet broke ahead. Colin Bennie of Princeton finished 19th at 02:12:08. The 26-year-old finished seventh last October with a 2:11:26 finish.