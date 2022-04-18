NASHUA, N.H. (CBS) – An 83-year-old woman involved in a wrong-way crash on the Everett Turnpike in New Hampshire earlier this month has died from her injuries.
Francis Parrott died Sunday at Brigham and Women’s Hospital.
New Hampshire State Police said Parrott was driving northbound on the southbound side of the road in Nashua on April 8 when she slammed head-on into a pickup truck.
The crash shut down three lanes of the busy road for an extended period of time.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact police.