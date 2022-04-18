BOSTON (CBS) — When the Red Sox head to Toronto next week, they’ll be without multiple players, due to Canada’s vaccine mandate.
Starting pitcher Tanner Houck told The Boston Globe that he won’t be able to pitch in Toronto, as he has not been vaccinated against COVID-19. Red Sox manager Alex Cora told the media that he expects other players to also be unavailable in Toronto, but he did not specify which players.
“I’m definitely bummed that I won’t be able to make that start,” Houck told the Globe. “But the starts that I am able to make, I plan on giving 100 percent for this team, if not moreso. Anything I can do for this team to help them win, I’ll do it.”
Houck is 1-0 on the season, with a 3.00 ERA in his two starts. He pitched 5.2 scoreless innings in a win on Saturday, and the Red Sox won his start last Sunday night against the Yankees.
Due to Canada’s national policy, unvaccinated players are not allowed to enter the country to play games in Toronto. Canada has given no indication that this policy will change soon, thus creating an issue for visiting teams for the foreseeable future. Players who can’t make the trip due to vaccination status will be placed on the restricted list and won’t be paid for the time missed.