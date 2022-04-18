BOSTON (CBS) — Marko Cheseto is continuing to spread his inspirational message after winning the Para Athletics Division of the Boston Marathon this year.

“Use that mind. Even if the body and the mind are not agreeing together, at least use one,” he told WBZ-TV’s David Wade. “Keep trying, trying, trying and you will be better at what you want to be.”

Cheseto lost both his feet to frostbite after being trapped outside while attending college in Alaska.

“I thought that was it for me. I’m originally from Kenya. It’s my feet that brought me to America, and then all of a sudden I don’t have them, so I was like this is it. But then as I was recovering, I told myself, am I really going to let this define who I am? Because I know our power, it’s not outside of us, it’s in us,” said Cheseto. “I was missing some feet but I was still the Marko that I knew. So I said I’m not going to let this pull me down, I’m going to conquer this and I wanted to inspire the next generation.”

Cheseto said he wants others to know that they can overcome physical and invisible challenges.

“I want them to know that the limitations that we think are out there, sometimes they aren’t true. Our limitations are our thoughts. It’s what we’re thinking.”

Cheseto had two plans going into Monday’s race: beat his personal record, and win his division. While he didn’t beat his record, he still accomplished the latter.

He also thanked marathon organizers, saying planning is more difficult than racing — “We just show up and run, that’s it for us.”

Expect to see Cheseto in Boston again.

“You guys are going to get tired of me because I will show up again!” he said.