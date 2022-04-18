BOSTON (CBS) — Manuela Schar is once again the Boston Marathon champ, pulling off a repeat in 2022.
Schar won the women's wheelchair race for the fourth time overall and for the second time in a six-month span, breaking the tape at the 126th Boston Marathon on Monday. Schar won the 2022 Boston Marathon with an unofficial finish of 1:41:08.
The 37-year-old from Switzerland took the lead early and never let go, leaving the rest of the pack in her dust. This isn't the first time that has happened with Schar, as she won the 2021 race in October with a 1:35:21 finish, nearly 15 minutes better than the rest of the field.
“I feel exhausted. It was actually a tough one,” Schar told WBZ-TV’s David Wade shortly after finishing. “We had a head wind all the way. When you’re on your own out there it feels kind of like a time trial.”
Susannah Scaroni of Oregon finished second with an unofficial finish of 1:46:20, over five minutes after Schar crossed the finish line.
Schar also won Boston in 2017 and 2019, setting a course record with a 1:28:17 finish in 2017.