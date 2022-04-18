BOSTON (CBS) — Last year, the Red Sox dealt with a COVID outbreak that nearly derailed their season. This year, it took all of 10 days for a COVID problem to spring up once again.

ESPN’s Joon Lee reported Monday that catcher Kevin Plawecki and two Red Sox staffers tested positive for COVID-19.

The Red Sox later confirmed Plawecki’s positive test, noting that Connor Wong has been called upon to replace the catcher on the roster.

The Boston Globe’s Peter Abraham first made note of a potential COVID issue on Monday morning when he noticed certain Red Sox players and staffers wearing masks.

MassLive’s Chris Cotillo then reported that Kevin Plawecki left Fenway Park, a little more than an hour before first pitch of the Monday morning matinee game vs. the Twins.

Plawecki, 31, has played in four of the Red Sox’ nine games this season, going 1-for-10 at the plate while working 28 innings behind the dish. Updated MLB protocols this year only require testing for players that show signs or symptoms of being sick. Players who test positive generally have to miss 10 days but can return earlier if they stop exhibiting symptoms and take two negative tests.