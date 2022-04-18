BOSTON (CBS) – There is some confusion after a federal judge struck down the mask mandate on planes, trains and buses. A Florida federal judge says the CDC improperly failed to justify its decision to extend the public transportation mask mandate and did not follow proper rulemaking before issuing the extension.

The White House says the Justice Department is now reviewing possible legal action following the judge’s decision.

The mandate, set to expire Monday, was extended by the CDC until May 3. The CDC pointed to more time needed to study the latest omicron subvariant, now responsible for the majority of COVID cases in the U.S.

Medical experts say it’s tough to predict right now if cases are going to continue rising.

“Traveling is always lot of movement, disease can travel with it,” said Dr. Gabriela Andujar Vazquez, epidemiologist at Tufts Medical Center. “They wanted to make sure that this decision was made informed by where we are currently standing, and I think that extending it two more weeks was what they needed.”

The MBTA said it is continuing to follow CDC guidelines and will review the court order.

The TSA announced it will no longer enforce the mask mandate on public transportation as the decision continues to be reviewed.

Travel expert Gilbert Ott says while the decision may leave travelers confused, they should remember the majority of airlines still have a mask mandate in place for when you board.

“Even though it’s not a legal requirement per se, while we wait to see if there is a rebuttal from the government, airlines still require masks and people should treat it as such until further notice,” Ott said.

In a statement, United said masks are no longer required on domestic flights and select international flights.

While some travelers WBZ spoke with at Logan Airport are quick to ditch the mask, others want to wait it out.

“I’m over all of it, I’m ready to go back to normal,” one woman said.

“Everybody’s used to having them on and it’s easier just to leave them on a little bit longer until they make a decision,” a man said.

The CDC is still recommending people continue wearing masks in indoor public transportation settings.