Marcus Smart Named A Finalist For NBA Defensive Player Of The YearMarcus Smart took another step toward ending a 26-year drought in the NBA. The Celtics guard was announced as one of three finalists for the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year award on Sunday.

Kyrie Irving Flipped Off Celtics Fans A Number Of Times During Game 1Before Game 1 of the much anticipated Celtics-Nets playoff series, Kyrie Irving seemed like he wanted to burry the hatchet with Boston fans. He was hoping to wipe the slate clean after a rocky history with Celtics fans. So much for all of that.

Marcel Hug, Defending Men's Wheelchair Champion, Withdraws From Boston MarathonMarcel Hug of Switzerland, the defending men's wheelchair champion, pulled out of the Boston Marathon early Monday morning.

Celtics Walk Us Through The Wild Finish To Their Game 1 Win Over NetsWe knew the first-round series between the Celtics and the Nets would be pretty epic. Game 1 on Sunday afternoon lived up to all the hype and then some, as Jayson Tatum and the Celtics stole a victory at the buzzer.

Jayson Tatum's Layup At Buzzer Lifts Celtics To Game 1 Victory Over NetsAfter Boston blew a big second-half lead to the Nets in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series, Jayson Tatum stole the victory back for the Celtics at the buzzer.