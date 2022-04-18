WATCH LIVE:Boston Marathon Finish Line Camera
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:122nd boston marathon, 2022 boston marathon, Ashland News

ASHLAND (CBS) – Boston Marathon fan favorite Spencer is officially back.

Each year Spencer roots for runners along the marathon route in Ashland, about 2-3 miles into the course.

The 12-year-old golden retriever was named the official dog of the 126th Boston Marathon last week ahead of the race.

Spencer the golden retriever, who is the official dog of the 2022 Boston Marathon. (Image Credit: The Henry Studio)

Spencer underwent surgery late last year to have a tumor and his spleen removed and was later diagnosed with terminal cancer. He has since finished chemotherapy treatment.

The dog’s owner, Rich Powers, said leading up to the race he was hopeful Spencer would be up for a return to the course.

On Marathon Monday, Spencer was back out there, with Boston Strong flags in his mouth as the runners went by.

CBSBoston.com Staff