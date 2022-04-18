BOSTON (CBS) – There is no telling what adversity runners will face leading up to the Boston Marathon. That was certainly the case for Nico Montanez.
Montanez, who recently took home first place at the USA Track & Field 15K Championships, was running with the men’s elite lead pack early on Marathon Monday.
But just two nights earlier, Montanez’s Boston Marathon weekend included a root canal in the middle of the night.
The American runner, who was seventh last year at the Chicago Marathon, is a member of the Mammoth Track Club along with WBZ-TV Boston Marathon commentator Deena Kastor.
“You’ve got to get to the starting line healthy and it’s these little things that can get in the way,” Kastor said.
