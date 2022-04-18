BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Marathon bombing survivor Adrianne Haslet returned to the course on Monday, crossing the finish line with the help of a veteran runner.
Haslet teamed up to run side-by-side with Marblehead native Shalane Flanagan, who came out of retirement last year to run six marathons around the world in seven weeks.
Haslet lost her left leg in the 2013 bombings, and in 2019 she was hit by a car while training for the marathon. She’s been working to get back to the 26.2-mile race ever since.
She began training with Flanagan in January.
“It was the best day of my life and I’m so proud of us,” Haslet said Monday after crossing the finish line.