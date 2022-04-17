Celtics Walk Us Through The Wild Finish To Their Game 1 Win Over NetsWe knew the first-round series between the Celtics and the Nets would be pretty epic. Game 1 on Sunday afternoon lived up to all the hype and then some, as Jayson Tatum and the Celtics stole a victory at the buzzer.

Wacha, Story Provide Spark As Red Sox Beat Twins 8-1Michael Wacha pitched five shutout innings in his Fenway Park debut with Boston and Trevor Story drove in his first two runs in his new home, leading the Red Sox to a 8-1 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Sunday.

Local Kid Bruce Brown Booed When Introduced Ahead Of Celtics-Nets Game 1Kyrie Irving was booed when he was introduced in Boston ahead of Game 1 of the Celtics-Nets first-round playoff series, which was expected. But Boston native Bruce Brown, who made some interesting comments about the C's, was also booed -- in his hometown.

The Big Storylines To Follow During Celtics-Nets First-Round Playoff SeriesThis series is the Celtics' chance to exact some revenge and flip the script from last season, when Brooklyn sent them home and into an offseason of change. But that is just one of the enthralling storylines to follow over the next two weeks.