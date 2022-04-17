BOSTON (CBS) — Two men are in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Chinatown early Sunday morning. Boston Police say three suspects in a car led officers on a pursuit that ended with their arrests in Charlestown.
A firearm was found in the car when they were arrested.
The shooting took place near Beach and Oxford Streets at around 2:30 a.m. Police said the men who were shot were both in their early 30s.
The suspects were taken to a hospital for evaluation. The Suffolk County DA is assisting in the investigation.