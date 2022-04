The Big Storylines To Follow During Celtics-Nets First-Round Playoff SeriesThis series is the Celtics' chance to exact some revenge and flip the script from last season, when Brooklyn sent them home and into an offseason of change. But that is just one of the enthralling storylines to follow over the next two weeks.

Buksa, Polster Net Goals In Revs 2-1 Win Over Charlotte FCSaturday’s win marked New England’s first victory in league play since the home opener on March 5 against FC Dallas, ending a four-game losing streak in MLS play.

Verdugo, Bogaerts Homer As Red Sox Blank Twins 4-0Alex Verdugo and Xander Bogaerts each hit two-run home runs, Tanner Houck held the Twins scoreless over five-plus innings, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 4-0 on Saturday.

Bruins Clinch Playoff Spot With 2-1 Win Over PenguinsJeremy Swayman rebounded from a rough stretch with 23 saves and the Boston Bruins clinched a playoff spot by holding off the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1.

Bill Belichick Celebrating His 70th Birthday On SaturdaySaturday is a pretty big day for Bill Belichick. The Patriots head coach is going to have a whole lot of candles to blow out, as Saturday is Belichick's 70th birthday.