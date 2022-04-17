BOSTON (CBS) — Kyrie Irving was booed when he was introduced in Boston ahead of Game 1 of the Celtics-Nets first-round playoff series. That much is expected whenever Kyrie Irving does anything at TD Garden.
But one of his Nets teammates who also happens to be a local kid was also met with some hearty boos ahead of Sunday afternoon’s tip. That was Bruce Brown, a Boston native, who was met with a ton of boos Sunday afternoon after he made some interesting remarks about the Celtics when the Nets won their play-in game Tuesday night.READ MORE: The Big Storylines To Follow During Celtics-Nets First-Round Playoff Series
Brown, who attended Wakefield High School, called out Celtics bigs Al Horford and Daniel Theis on Tuesday night. He said the Nets had to take advantage of those two big men with Robert Williams out of the mix.
“We got to be physical with them. Now they don’t have Robert Williams so they have less of a presence in the paint,” said Brown. “We can attack Al Horford and Theis. Them not having Rob Williams is huge.”READ MORE: Celtics-Nets Matchups -- A View From Both Sides
Brown has a point — he just didn’t need to say it. Kevin Durant was not a fan of Brown’s comments and criticized his teammate at the podium.
Those comments were posted on the TD Garden Jumbotron ahead of Sunday’s Game 1 to remind Celtics fans. Boston fans have a pretty good memory when it comes to things like this though, so they didn’t really need a reminder.
MORE NEWS: The Complete Kyrie Irving-Boston Celtics Timeline
Jumbotron reminding fans of the Bruce Brown comments.
Spoiler alert…they did not meet reminding. pic.twitter.com/5RsFeSGSfP
— Sean Grande (@SeanGrandePBP) April 17, 2022
And with that, the local kid received some boos when he was introduced on Sunday. They obviously weren’t as loud as the boos that Kyrie received, but the jeers reached an impressive decibel level.