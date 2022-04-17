BOSTON (CBS) — In just over 24 hours, all eyes are going to be on the start line for the Boston Marathon. But before that, there are several events taking place on Sunday.
Sunday is the third and final day of the Marathon Expo. Runners can stop by the Hynes Convention Center to pick up their bibs and race packets between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.
They’re also invited to Boston’s Old South Church for the “Blessing of Runners.” Services are going to be held at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., and 1 p.m.
In Copley Square Plaza, there are also several impressive panels going on. Past winners like Meb Keflezighi, Joan Samuelson, and Bill Rodgers will speak at noon.
Later at 1 p.m., the 1972 Women’s Inaugural Field panel will speak, and then at 2:30 p.m., the world’s best para-athletes will share their stories on the Boston Marathon live stage.