Wacha, Story Provide Spark As Red Sox Beat Twins 8-1Michael Wacha pitched five shutout innings in his Fenway Park debut with Boston and Trevor Story drove in his first two runs in his new home, leading the Red Sox to a 8-1 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Sunday.

Local Kid Bruce Brown Booed When Introduced Ahead Of Celtics-Nets Game 1Kyrie Irving was booed when he was introduced in Boston ahead of Game 1 of the Celtics-Nets first-round playoff series, which was expected. But Boston native Bruce Brown, who made some interesting comments about the C's, was also booed -- in his hometown.

The Big Storylines To Follow During Celtics-Nets First-Round Playoff SeriesThis series is the Celtics' chance to exact some revenge and flip the script from last season, when Brooklyn sent them home and into an offseason of change. But that is just one of the enthralling storylines to follow over the next two weeks.

Buksa, Polster Net Goals In Revs 2-1 Win Over Charlotte FCSaturday’s win marked New England’s first victory in league play since the home opener on March 5 against FC Dallas, ending a four-game losing streak in MLS play.

Verdugo, Bogaerts Homer As Red Sox Blank Twins 4-0Alex Verdugo and Xander Bogaerts each hit two-run home runs, Tanner Houck held the Twins scoreless over five-plus innings, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 4-0 on Saturday.