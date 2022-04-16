CONCORD (CBS) — There was a marathon in Concord Saturday to raise money for the families of soldiers and first responders killed on the job.
The "Tough Ruck" took off from the Fenn School. The event was sponsored by the Military Friends Foundation.
“Tough Ruckers” walk a marathon-length course carrying rucks that weigh as much as 35 pounds, and they also carry the names of fallen comrades.
It's all done in partnership with the Boston Athletic Association, and all finishers get a medal.
“The Military Friends Foundation’s Tough Ruck inspires people from across the country to pay tribute to service members, first responders, and their families, and the Boston Athletic Association is honored to be a part of this day,” said Tom Grilk, President and CEO, B.A.A. “This event memorializes the great sacrifices of our military and celebrates the spirit of community that drives participants to honor the fallen.”
"We are beyond excited to return to Concord during the Patriots Day weekend," said Sarah Sweeney, Army wife, and Executive Director, Military Friends Foundation. "This challenging 26.2-mile course is an inspiring and humbling experience for the participants, and we are proud to host one of the premier events in New England that honors and remembers fallen service members."
The 2020 and 2021 Tough Ruck events were held virtually in the fall.