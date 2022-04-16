BOSTON (CBS) — The Swan Boats are officially open for the season. Many people were out to catch the first round of rides on Saturday.
Among them was Boston Mayor Michelle Wu. "We were delighted to be on the boat today. I'm amazed to see so many families out and about we're really just grateful to be able to pass that down to the next generation of kids," said Wu.
This was her younger son's first Swan Boat ride.
"Tradition is a very important thing, it's a connection to the past," said Boston resident Steve Kelleher. He brings his kids to the area at least once a week.
“You can teach kids about how generations of people before them having been taking care of a place like the Boston Public Garden. You see the Swan Boats and a tradition like this that’s been going on for such a long time and it makes you have a sense of pride in the city,” he added.