BOSTON (CBS) — Federal investigators are releasing new information about the deadly crash on the MBTA Red Line. The NTSB said Robinson Lalin, who died early Sunday morning after becoming trapped by a train door was getting off the train at the Broadway Station at the time.
He was dragged and then died from his injuries.READ MORE: Coronavirus In Massachusetts: Today's Developments
The NTSB said the full investigation into the incident could take up to a year.READ MORE: Fire Spreads To 5 Homes In Lawrence, 16 Families Displaced
Robinson’s family said he rode the T every day and they’re left wondering how this could have happened.MORE NEWS: 911 Dispatcher Honored For Helping Save Man Stuck Between Walls At MBTA Station
“I’m going to miss everything about him,” Robinson’s nephew Kelvin Lalin said. “He always lit up the room everywhere he went. He’s loved by everyone.”