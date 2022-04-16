FOXBORO (NE Revolution) – The New England Revolution (2-4-1, 7 pts.) defeated Charlotte FC (3-5-0; 9 pts.), 2-1, on Saturday night at Gillette Stadium. Forward Adam Buksa opened the scoring with a header just eight minutes into the match. Midfielder Matt Polster added to New England’s lead with a right-footed deflection into the net in the 72nd minute. Midfielder Christian Ortiz scored for the visitors in the 85th minute.

Tonight’s win marked New England’s first victory in league play since the home opener on March 5 against FC Dallas, ending a four-game losing streak in MLS play. New England raced out to a swift 1-0 lead when Buksa, who returned to the starting lineup following a one-game red card suspension, converted on a cross from defender Brandon Bye. Buksa’s tally was his 25th goal from open play in the MLS regular season or playoffs, tied for second most in the league since he arrived in 2020.

Polster, who surpassed 10,000 career minutes played in tonight’s match, also registered an assist on Buksa’s goal and later doubled New England’s lead on an unassisted tally in the 72nd minute when he blocked a Charlotte clearance near the goal line. This marks the 28-year-old’s first goal-and-assist performance in MLS.

Goalkeeper Brad Knighton, who collected his first win of his club-record 12th season with New England, logged a season-high five saves in his third consecutive start. Defender Andrew Farrell made his 275th MLS start, guiding New England’s backline with a team-high six clearances. Sporting Director and Head Coach Bruce Arena collected his 40th league victory with New England tonight, improving his record with the Revolution to 40-19-24 and his MLS-record wins total to 242.

The Revolution are back on the road next weekend with a visit to D.C. United at Audi Field on Saturday, April 23. The match kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET and airs on WSBK-TV38, myRITV, Cozi TV, 98.5 The Sports Hub, and 1260 AM Nossa Radio in Portuguese.