LAWRENCE (CBS) – Multiple triple-decker homes caught fire on Crosby Street in Lawrence Friday night. At least 17 families were displaced, impacting as many as 61 people.
Fire departments from several towns responded as strong winds fueled the six-alarm fire.
Investigators believe the fire started on a back porch and spread to at least five buildings, melting the siding off of others nearby.
"There was a lot of fire and these are three-deckers, they're 100-year-old buildings, balloon frame structure, which means no fire stops," said Lawrence Fire Chief Brian Moriarty. "It's windy, extremely close together, they're houses I can't walk between, they're that close together."
No one was injured. The families were brought to a nearby senior center for shelter.
Gift card donations for the victims are being organized by Heal Lawrence and may be dropped off at The Center on 155 Haverhill St. in Lawrence from Monday – Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting after Patriot's Day.
Clothing donations are being organized by Debbie’s Treasure Chest on 15 Union St., Suite 411 in Lawrence.