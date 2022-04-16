Bruins Clinch Playoff Spot With 2-1 Win Over PenguinsJeremy Swayman rebounded from a rough stretch with 23 saves and the Boston Bruins clinched a playoff spot by holding off the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1.

Bill Belichick Celebrating His 70th Birthday On SaturdaySaturday is a pretty big day for Bill Belichick. The Patriots head coach is going to have a whole lot of candles to blow out, as Saturday is Belichick's 70th birthday.

Twins Beat Red Sox 8-4 In Fenway OpenerMiguel Sanó hit a two-run homer, rookie Joe Ryan allowed one run over six innings, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Red Sox 8-4 Friday in Boston's home opener.

Celtics-Nets Matchups -- A View From Both SidesA look at the matchups during the upcoming Celtics-Nets playoff series from both a Boston and New York perspective.

Red Sox Honor Jerry Remy At Fenway Park On Opening DayFriday marked the first game at Fenway Park since the passing of Red Sox icon Jerry Remy, and the team made sure to honor the former infielder and broadcaster throughout the ballpark.