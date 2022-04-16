Bill Belichick Celebrating His 70th Birthday On SaturdaySaturday is a pretty big day for Bill Belichick. The Patriots head coach is going to have a whole lot of candles to blow out, as Saturday is Belichick's 70th birthday.

Twins Beat Red Sox 8-4 In Fenway OpenerMiguel Sanó hit a two-run homer, rookie Joe Ryan allowed one run over six innings, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Red Sox 8-4 Friday in Boston's home opener.

Celtics-Nets Matchups -- A View From Both SidesA look at the matchups during the upcoming Celtics-Nets playoff series from both a Boston and New York perspective.

Red Sox Honor Jerry Remy At Fenway Park On Opening DayFriday marked the first game at Fenway Park since the passing of Red Sox icon Jerry Remy, and the team made sure to honor the former infielder and broadcaster throughout the ballpark.

Patriots Personnel Director Matt Groh Says Bill Belichick Is In ChargeA layer of that operation was peeled back on Friday, when the Patriots' new director of player personnel spoke to the media to discuss the forthcoming NFL draft.