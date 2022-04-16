BOSTON (CBS) — The second annual Dick & Rick Hoyt Award was given to Chris Nikic this Friday. He is the first athlete with Down syndrome to complete an Ironman Triathalon.
Nikic ran his first Boston Marathon back in October.
This year he is the first Adidas-sponsored athlete with Down syndrome.
He and his dad Nik told WBZ-TV they’re hoping every marathon will follow Boston’s lead and dedicate bib 321 to a neurodivergent athlete.
The Dick & Rick Hoyt Award is given annually to someone "who exhibits the spirit of Team Hoyt's legacy." Dick Hoyt was a Boston Marathon icon as for decades he ran the course while pushing his son Rick.
