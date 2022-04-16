BOSTON (CBS) — The return of the Boston Marathon on Patriots Day is a reminder of what we have missed because of the pandemic. It will also be a nice shot in the arm for so many businesses.

The sidewalks were full in Boston on Saturday, with crowds gathered along Boylston Street yet again.

Store managers like Chris Marino at Marathon Sports say this weekend is their Super Bowl.

“We are back to 30,000 runners this year, so many more people out and about. People from across the world and from across the country. So yeah, business is good,” said Marino.

The store was selling last-minute running gear and Marathon memorabilia. They’ve increased staffing and added a pop-up outside their store to keep up with demand.

“It’s a marathon for us,” Marino said.

Restaurants report that reservations have been made for weeks, making for packed business all weekend.

Martha Sheridan, President and CEO of the Great Boston Convention and Visitors Bureau, says this is the relief businesses need.

“I mean the city is on fire,” Sheridan said. “It feels like someone just turned on the faucet in Boston and people just started coming out of it. It is such a great thing to see.”

Sheridan says the marathon alone typically brings around $200 million in business for Boston. But add to that the Red Sox, Bruins, and Celtics all having home games, and you have a winning weekend.

“Recovery has been coming in bits and starts for us. We think we are getting somewhere, then we get set back, and this really feels like we are going to go full speed ahead from this weekend on.”

If you’re looking to take advantage of the fun this weekend, parking is tough. The city is recommending using the T when you can.