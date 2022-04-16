BOSTON (CBS) — About 10,000 runners took part in the 2022 B.A.A. 5K this Saturday. The Back Bay event kicked off marathon weekend in Boston.
The top men’s finisher was Charles Philibert-Thiboutot of Canada, who broke the tape in 13 minutes and 35 seconds. Senbere Teferi of Ethiopia won the women’s race with a 14:49 time.
Marcel Hug of Switzerland won the men’s wheelchair race with a 10:05 time and Jenna Fesemyer of the US won the women’s wheelchair race with a 12:34 time.
Teferi and Hug won with course records, the B.A.A. said.