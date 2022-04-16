DARTMOUTH (CBS) — Two people were rescued by first responders after a car became submerged in Dartmouth. It happened at Lake Noquochoke around 10:40 Friday night.
Police said the 2016 Ford Focus was in about six-to-seven feet of water with the two occupants trapped inside.
The first three police officers on the scene “immediately removed their duty gear and entered the water.” They swam 100 feet out to the car and were able to rescue the occupants, with help from other emergency responders who were now present, police said.
The two occupants and one officer were taken to St. Luke’s Hospital to be treated for exposure and minor injuries. They were then released.
"Had it not been for the selfless acts of these officers, this unfortunate incident could have turned out much worse. Not only do I applaud their heroic efforts, but also those of our dispatchers and the other first responders associated with this crash and subsequent rescue," said Dartmouth Deputy Chief of Police Tony Vincent.
Police said it appears alcohol, speed, and a lack of knowledge of the area were factors in the crash. The driver, a 21-year-old North Attleboro man, is expected to face citations.