BOSTON (CBS) — No one was really shocked when Tom Brady announced his unretirement in March, but it was a pretty unfortunate turn of events for the person who spent $518,000 on what they believed was the football Brady threw for his final touchdown pass.

Any Tom Brady touchdown football is worth some money, but that football lost a lot of luster when Brady decided to return for a 23rd season. Brady’s announcement came less than 24 hours after that auction ended, making it all the more painful for that (un)lucky buyer.

But now they’re catching a break. The sale of that football has been voided, Lelands Auctions announced on Thursday, following a mutual agreement between the buyer, cosigner and the action house.

It will, however, go back up for auction. So the seller should still get a few pennies for the ball.

“Following Tom Brady’s unretirement, and after discussions with both the buyer and consignor, we have mutually agreed to void the sale of the football,” Lelands said in a statement issued Thursday night, via Pro Football Talk. “The ball has not been returned to the consignor, and the plan now is for Lelands to sell it privately as per the seller’s wishes. There are multiple parties interested in purchasing the football.”

The agreement to void the sale was reached a while ago, but the official announcement was delayed just in case Brady decided to change his mind again.