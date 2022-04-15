BOSTON (CBS) — Stephon Gilmore has another new home. The former Patriots All-Pro cornerback is reportedly signing with the Indianapolis Colts.
News of the five-time Pro Bowler heading to Indy was first reported by Josina Anderson, who Tweeted that Gilmore himself texted her about the pact. Gilmore worked out with the Colts on Thursday.
The Colts will be the 31-year-old's third team in the last year, though Gilmore never suited up for the Patriots in 2021 due to a contract dispute. The Patriots traded the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year to Carolina on Oct. 6, landing a 2023 sixth-round pick in return. He was set to be released that day before the two teams agreed on a trade.
Gilmore played in eight games for Carolina last season and finished the year with a pair of interceptions and two passes defended. He earned his fifth Pro Bowl nod by season’s end.
That followed an incredible four-year career in New England where Gilmore came down with 11 interceptions in his 56 games with the Patriots. He was a major part of the team's Super Bowl winning team in 2018, with two interceptions and five passes defended during the team's playoff run.
Now he’s off to play for one of New England’s AFC rivals. The Patriots are scheduled to host the Colts during the 2022 season.