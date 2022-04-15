BOSTON (CBS) — Friday marked the first game at Fenway Park since the passing of Red Sox icon Jerry Remy, and the team made sure to honor the former infielder and broadcaster throughout the ballpark.

Remy, who passed away in October after a 14-year battle with cancer, was honored in the press box. The television broadcast booth was named the Jerry Remy Booth in his honor, and a bouquet of flowers sat with his photo in the broadcast booth.

Forever and always the Jerry Remy Booth ♥️ pic.twitter.com/8x97xGB5gx — NESN (@NESN) April 15, 2022

A commemorative Remy patch and a note was placed at each seat in the press box as well.

“We miss our beloved RemDawg and wish he could be here to enjoy Opening Day with us today,” the note stated, “but we are thankful to be able to celebrate his memory with all of you as we begin the 2022 season together.”

During the pregame ceremonies, a video played at Fenway Park remembering all the members of the Red Sox family who have passed away in the past year. That video concluded with a long tribute to Remy.

The Red Sox will hold a pregame ceremony specifically honoring the memory of Remy on Wednesday night.