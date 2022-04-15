BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox will play their first home game of the 2022 season on Friday afternoon. It will mark Trevor Story’s first game with Boston at Fenway Park.

Story has played in just three of the first six games of the season, missing time due to an illness. He returned for Wednesday’s win in Detroit, going 2-for-5 with a pair of RBIs in the 9-7 Boston victory. The second baseman is just 3-for-14 on the season with four strikeouts.

During his career with the Rockies, Story was 4-for-18 in four career games at Fenway, clubbing one home run while driving in four runs.

Friday will be the first time that Red Sox fans get to see the team’s new-look infield with Story at second base and Xander Bogaerts at shortstop. It will be Bogaerts’ first game in front of fans since details of Boston’s failed contract negotiations during the offseason came to light.

Expect a huge ovation for the shortstop from Boston fans when he is introduced ahead of the game.

Here is the full Boston lineup for Friday’s home opener:

1. Enrique Hernandez, CF

2. Rafael Devers, 3B

3. Xander Bogaerts, SS

4. J.D. Martinez, DH

5. Alex Verdugo, LF

6. Trevor Story, 2B

7. Bobby Dalbec, 1B

8. Jackie Bradley Jr., RF

9. Christian Vazquez, C

— Nick Pivetta, SP

Bradley Jr. is getting the start in right field with Minnesota righty Joe Ryan on the hill.

All players will take the field with No. 42 on the back of their jerseys, as Major League Baseball celebrates Jackie Robinson Day. The jersey also includes a No. 42 patch in honor of Robinson.

Friday is the start of a seven-game homestand for Boston, after a 3-3 start to the season on the road. After the Twins are in town for a four-game set, the Red Sox will welcome the AL East-leading Toronto Blue Jays for three games starting next Tuesday.