BOSTON (CBS) – Friday is One Boston Day, marking nine years since the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings.
Governor Charlie Baker and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu will attend a wreath laying at the memorial on Boylston Street at 2:30 p.m.
There will be a moment of silence before the bells at Old South Church toll at 2:49 p.m., the time the first bomb exploded near the finish line, on April 15, 2013.
Krystle Campbell, Martin Richard and Lingzi Lu were killed in the attacks and MIT Officer Sean Collier was murdered during the manhunt for the bombers.
Boston Police officer Dennis Simmonds suffered a head injury during a shootout with the Tsarnaev brothers and died almost a year later.
The Red Cross will hold its annual blood drive for One Boston Day at Big Night Live on Causeway Street from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can register at redcrossblood.org.
One Boston Day began back in 2015, with the goal of taking a negative event and turning it into a positive one. Then-Boston Mayor Marty Walsh saw the anniversary as an opportunity for the people of Boston to spread goodwill and give back to the community. For more information, visit onebostonday.org.