BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 2,470 new confirmed COVID cases on Friday, which is down from Thursday. However, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts increased to 3.89%.
Seven deaths were also reported on Friday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,587,646. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 19,059.
There were 65,848 total new tests reported.
There are 343 people currently in the hospital with COVID.
There are also 37 patients currently in intensive care.